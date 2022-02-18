news, local-news,

A man who threatened to kill his former partner during to a custody dispute over their child, has been sentenced in Orange Local Court. The 25-year-old man who is not named to protect the identity of the victim and child sent text messages to the woman after a a mediation session about the child's custody did not go ahead in February 2021. The texts included "anything happen to my son I'll come looking for you c*** I'll kill you." Magistrate Brian van Zuylen said threatening the mother of his child would not help the man get access to the child. "Why is she going to do as you say when you threaten her, all she's going to do is go to the police," Mr van Zuylen said. "You have to treat her with respect." He said there were also legal avenues the man could follow regarding child custody issues. "You have to moderate your temper," Mr van Zuylen said. "The best way in this court's experience is you are working, you lead a law-abiding and productive life and your child will want to see you." Mr van Zuylen convicted the man and placed him on a Commonwealth recognizance without proceeding to sentence provided he give security of $600 to comply with a condition that he be of good behaviour for 12 months. The sentence was for a Commonwealth offence of using a carriage service to threaten to kill. The man was also convicted and given a Conditional Release Order for intimidation.

