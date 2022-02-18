coronavirus,

Density limits are now gone and rules around QR code check-ins have been scaled back with less than 20 people battling COVID-19 across the Western NSW Local Health District. Amid calls for the check-in system to be scraped, the NSW Government made the changes to COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, with further restrictions around mask wearing tipped to also be changed next week. Premier Dominic Perrottet says the changes are on the back of low hospitalisation numbers across NSW. As of 4pm on Thursday, February 18, there were 17 people in hospitals across western NSW, with one of those being in ICU. Up to 4pm yesterday, there were 17 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the District. Of those, 1 is in ICU. Case numbers-wise, the health district has confirmed there were 107 positive PCR test results and 247 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results identified in the latest 24-hour reporting period. There were no deaths in that same period in western NSW. Across NSW, there were 9243 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths. There are 1381 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 92 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday when 1447 patients were being cared for, while ICU numbers continue to remain steady at 92 patients. Today, the state sees an easing of restrictions with singing and dancing back in hospitality venues and QR codes abandoned for everything except music festivals and nightclubs. Density limits are also a thing of the past, while rules around face masks will remain for another week, with changes coming into place next Friday, February 25. Of the new cases, 5376 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3867 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.2 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.6 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot and 50.3 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 46.1 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/fa5a1ae7-9057-4f1f-b211-a9825dc2e1dd.JPG/r2_520_5565_3663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg