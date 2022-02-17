coronavirus,

The Western NSW Local Health District is reminding the community "COVID-19 is everywhere" following the latest health report that revealed there's almost 20 people battling the impacts of the virus in hospitals across the district. In the new report to 4pm on Wednesday, February 16, it was confirmed there's 19 people in hospitals across the region, with one of those patients in ICU. A spokesperson for the health district said it's important the community takes sensible precautions, and look beyond the number of new cases identified on any given day as their reason to be COVID-safe. "Wear a mask wherever required. Wash and sanitise hands frequently. Socially distance wherever possible," the spokesperson said. "Take care around older people, or people with health conditions. Plan ahead. Have a Plan C ready for if you, or someone in your household, needs to self-isolate." The Western NSW LHD confirmed on Thursday that there had been 167 positive PCR test results and 253 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results identified across the district. There were no deaths across the western health district. Across NSW, the state recorded 9,995 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1447 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 92 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on the previous day's report, when 1478 patients were being cared for in hospitals while ICU numbers are steady, remaining at 92. Of the new cases, 5747 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 4248 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.2 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.6 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 49.7 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 46 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

