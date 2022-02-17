news, local-news, Molong Library, Michael Hammond, The Adventures of Harriett and Hunch

INSPIRED by two of his sister-in-law's backyard hens, little do those chooks know they're now the stars of author Michael Hammond's latest book, The Adventures of Harriett and Hunch. With the author's writing a 'natural extension' of his love affair with books, Mr Hammond will share his passion for reading at the Molong Library this Friday, February 18. "When I read, my imagination embraces me and I embark on a journey," Mr Hammond said. "As I journey, I meet people, visit places and cultures, and experience adventures that in the natural, my everyday life would not, could not, perhaps dare not touch." Having written for some time, though never seriously considering publication, the author's short story A Candle in the Dark was selected for inclusion in an anthology of short stories, along with the self-publication of books Cleopatra's Granddaughter followed by Uriyah the Hittite. With his most recent book the next launch in line, the author aimed for pages to hit the mark across a few literary bases. "I wanted an illustrated children's book that incorporated a sense of humour," Mr Hammond said. "A book adults would enjoy reading to children. A book that would take their imaginations on a journey, in a healthy way." Tracking the book's illustrator down through an online battle of freelancers, Claudia Varjotie came out on top for the contract, boasting drawings that resonated with the author. "Claudia's first drafts captured the character of Harriett and Hunch much as I pictured them and I knew she was the illustrator," he said. While Mr Hammond continues to work on several other books, a second series Where in the World are Harriett and Hunch? is already in the pipeline, though he's feeling confident the first will have readers satisfied. "I trust that you will enjoy reading The Adventures of Harriet and Hunch as much as I did when writing it," he said. Appearing at Watson Street's Molong Library on February 18, the author will launch his book from 2:30pm. Register online through Eventbrite.com.au, or via the Central West Libraries events page. Bookings can also me made via phone with Molong Library on (02) 6366 8404.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/ac745e58-bf4d-45ad-8c6b-30f56e0b6fbc.JPG/r4_0_574_322_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg