news, local-news,

CONNECTIONS of the planned solar farm on Orange's outskirts are hoping it will be supplying energy to the grid by the end of this year. Energy co-op Energy Democracy Central West's volunteer chairperson Granton Smith said work would begin as soon as possible now the controversial $8.9 million project at 643 Mitchell Highway had been cleared by the Western Regional Planning Panel. "There's equipment that's been ordered but it's coming from Italy," Mr Smith said. "The biggest thing is the inverters that are required to connect the solar panels into the electrical grid and they're about a six months lee time before they are available. "That sets the pace for the whole construction so we would hope that construction will begin within the next months and looking to be energised and on the grid and making electricity by the end of this year, by quarter three." The farm is being built by IT Power on behalf of investors, including Energy Democracy Central West. The project will have a lifespan of 35 years after which Mr Smith said it would be dismantled and recycled and the grounds remediated as per its development application. "Obviously 35 years is a long time in technology and so the expectation is by that time the solar panel recycling companies that are already operating in Australia will have grown in capacity to handle the panels. "We expect as an energy coop to see the panels all go into recycling." Mr Smith said the farm will feature a mounting system that has a minimal impact on the topography of the land it will be built on. "There's not major earthworks or anything like that that needs to happen underneath so you can just literally lift the panels off the top and pull the poles out of the ground and you're back to where you were. "We believe that the project after 35 years will leave the land in better condition than what it is now." Mr Smith said screen planting and landscaping which is also part of the DA will provide habitat for wildlife and pollinators. "So you're going to end up with a nice bit of green space in 35 years time." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/92e137d5-e85c-4304-ae89-5c605804e0a2.jpg/r3_188_1277_908_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg