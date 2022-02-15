coronavirus,

There's 17 people across the Western NSW Local Health District battling the effects of COVID-19. One of those is in intensive care, as the region continues to juggle living with the virus. Of the new cases across the district, positive RAT results far outweigh PCR testing, with 324 cases emerging out of the former testing method while 55 were picked up using the latter in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday, February 14. Across the state, NSW has recorded 16 deaths and 8201 new COVID-19 cases. There are 1583 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 96 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1649 patients were being cared for with 100 in ICU. Of the new cases, 6741 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 1460 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94.2 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.6 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 48.5 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 45.5 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

