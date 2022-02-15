news, local-news, Molong, SPAR

MONDAY marked the beginning of a new era for Molong this week. After 44 years in charge of the SPAR Supermarket on Bank Street, owners Peter and Anne-Marie Crich, and Patrick and Dianne Brennan, have decided it's time to step aside. "I guess you reach a time in your life where you know the time's come for something and the four of us felt well and truly ready to kick back," Mrs Brennan said. "So, we handed the reins over to new blood; people who will bring a brand new enthusiasm to Molong." With grown children and grandchildren scattered across a number of different states across the country, the Crich and Brennan families have nomadic plans ahead, though, they said they were never going to leave without tying business ends before their departure. "[The new owners] asked us to keep things a bit quiet until it all happened, but they're beautiful people who own two other stores already, so they know all the ins and outs of supermarkets and I think they'll bring a lot of enthusiasm and fresh ideas, which is good for the town and good for the store," Mrs Brennan said. "And the [selling] outcome was so important to us and even though we're moving on, we want to keep supporting the beautiful community, so it was always our intention to keep staff there." With reassurance given for their ongoing employment, the store's pair in management, Nicole Gosper and Aaron Whiley, will continue to be the same faces at the only supermarket in town. "They looked after us, that was part of the sale," assistant store manager, Aaron Whiley said. "That was the deal; that the contracts made sure staff were all looked after." The now 36-year-old, Mr Whiley started his first shift at the supermarket as a 12-year-old young lad and has worked alongside the store's manager of 17 years, Nicole Gosper - with the duo echoing one another on the store's 'sold' ticket and its future status. "We're excited to see what the new owners will do, though, and what they'll bring to the shop," Ms Gosper said. Mr Whiley says the new owners - rumoured as a father-and-two-sons dynamic - hail from a small community themselves, which came as a welcome relief for management moving forward. "They've come from a country town, too, and I reckon that's so important," Mr Whiley said. "They've got the 'country feel' and the small town community knowledge, so they understand how important it is to be able to keep that face-to-face general chit chat and say 'G'day, I'm Gaz' or whatever it is - they've got that local communication [style] already." Noting the importance regarding consistency of service for elderly residents in the town, the management pair also described a 'natural order' on how systems of personal rapport ran on a day-to-day basis. "We've got an older population as well and you don't want to upset the oldies," Mr Whiley said. "When I go on deliveries to old peoples' houses, I don't knock, I just walk in because they know it's just me and I put their groceries away how they like them done - loosen their jar of jam or whatever else needs doing - it's the little things like that with knowing where they need things and we've done it forever, it's just what we do. "And we don't want to change that or upset anyone either, because they need help and they rely on that help." "We know a lot of them and how they react, how they operate," Ms Gosper added. "It's been their life for so long, too, and it's a big change for them as well, not only us - it's a change for the community, for the whole town." With the big adjustments of late and while "change is good", they also said the shop's four owners won't be forgotten anytime soon. "It'll be different without them - different not seeing their faces every day, that's for sure - but it's very exciting and it'll be good for the town, change is good," Mr Whiley said. "It is a big change after them being here for so long and us being here working with them for so long, it's going to be sad saying goodbye," Ms Gosper said. "They're almost like family ... they became our family."

