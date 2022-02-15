news, local-news,

A PROPOSAL to align policy committees with the respective divisions of Orange City Council will be discussed at Tuesday night's council meeting. A feature of the meeting will be the nomination of chairpersons for each of OCC's policy committees, along with its community committees. There are seven policy committees however there is expected to be some discussion on Tuesday on cutting the number down to as low as four, to bring them in line with each of the council's directorships. Cr Jeff Whitton said on Monday he would oppose the move to streamline the policy committees, which have a full delegation of councillors. "Be very careful when you're taking a voice away from the community. The ability for the community to have involvement and have their say, that's why we're here, they put us here for that purpose. "If we reduce that ability because we think the staff and the councillors are working too hard, that's not going to cut it with the community." Currently there are seven policy committees: Planning and Development, Employment and Economic Development, Infrastructure, Sport and Recreation, Environmental Sustainability, Finance and Services. Cr David Mallard said he would listen to the debate on Tuesday night. "But I think those policy committees have worked fine the way they are," he said "I think [the community committees] are really important for the community to have their say on a whole lot of issues on the council's strategy." "There is some discussion that certain committees have served a purpose and might not be needed anymore ... but I certainly want to make sure we're giving the community plenty of opportunities to participate and work with councillors on the issues that they care about." There are 25 community committees which report to the various policy committees. These committees consist of members of the public and one or more councillors. Cr Whitton said the only committee he could see that could be amalgamated with another were the Sport and Recreation and Environmental Sustainability. "You've got to have Finance, you've got to have Services and you've got to have Infrastructure and you've got to have Planning ... "The council determined several terms ago that those four policy committees weren't delivering the required information and voice back to the community and from the community to council."

