news, local-news,

THE first meeting of the incoming Orange City Council's term will be held on Tuesday night at which the election of the deputy mayor will be the most pressing duty. Prior to that, the new-look council, fresh from its two-day induction last Friday and Saturday, will take an oath or affirmation of office individually, with members of their family and friends invited to attend. Following the election of Mayor Jason Hamling's deputy, which will be done via a drop off-style vote, a decision will then be voted on concerning the length of the deputy mayor's term. Tony Mileto, Kevin Duffy, Jeff Whiitton and Gerald Power have signalled their intention to stand while Steve Peterson was considering the role. Previously, the position was up for decision yearly however the shortened length of this council term, which will end in September 2024, could prompt a rethink. Councillors will vote for either an 18-month term which will go through to September 2023 (after which another vote is held), or to extend the the deputy mayor's tenure for the full council term. Also before the chamber is a recommendation that, should a councillor's position become vacant within 18 months of the election, that position is filled via a countback of votes cast at that election in accordance with the Local Government Act. Councillors will also decide if they wish to continue holding ordinary meetings every second Tuesday of the mont. There are two items of business to be tabled on Tuesday, one which refers to the rental agreements for Council's small business pods in McNamara Street.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/206c3b51-7b3a-4209-8a5c-606eaefd28ff.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg