The Anglican Diocese of Bathurst ordained five new deacons at a special service at the All Saints Anglican Cathedral on Saturday. Mark Calder, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Bathurst, was on hand to ordain Ben Mackay, Roger and Sally Phelps, Bec Choi and James Daymond into the church. Mr Mackay will serve the diocese in Parkes and Peak Hill, Mr and Ms Phelps will continue to serve the Anglican church's community in Forbes, Ms Choi will remain on in her roles within the Blayney and Millthorpe region and Mr Daymond will continue to serve in Mudgee. Bishop Calder said the ordination service is one of the largest in recent times. "It's one of the largest ordinations in recent times but the other significant thing is that they're younger then people who have typical been ordained in recent years," he said. "These people are marking out the rest of their life in ministry, to serve God's people and that's very, very exciting. "We've got 16 out of 23 parishes without ministers, so this is the answer to our prayers and we want to see a whole lot more people come." Bishop Calder explained that the role of the deacon is to share the news of Jesus. "The role of a deacon is to love and serve their communities by sharing the news of Jesus," he said. "[The ordination service] is a recognition by the church that these people are both called and gifted for ministry." The service was lived streamed on Saturday, with people tuning in from all over Australia and from overseas, but there was still a strong crowd of 140 in attendance at the cathedral to witness the ordination in person. The Anglican Diocese of Bathurst most recently ordained The Reverend Wally Cox and The Reverend Andrew Thornhill as priests in July last year, with the former currently serving in the Blayney parish and the latter currently at the Coonabarabran parish. With a number of vacancies across the diocese, Bishop Calder is praying for more people willing to come out and serve the church.

