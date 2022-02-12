news, local-news,

A teenage boy has been charged after allegedly breaking into a bowling club and slashing the tyres of 36 cars in Orange last week. About 11pm on Monday, three unknown people entered a car dealership on Bathurst Road and slashed the tyres of 33 cars. Shortly after, three cars parked at a nearby supermarket carpark on Anson Street also had their tyres slashed. Officers from Central West Police District were notified and started an investigation into the incidents. The following day, on Tuesday, February 8, police were notified that the side window of the Orange City Bowling Club on Warrendine Street had been smashed about 3.50am. Following inquiries, officers attached to the Central West Police District Proactive Crime Team arrested a 13-year-old boy at a home in Millthorpe on Friday, February 11. He was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with aggravated break and enter with intent while being in company but not stealing. He was also charged with destroying or damaging property more than $15,000 and three counts of destroying or damaging property. The boy was granted strict conditional bail and will appear before a childrens court on Monday, March 7. Investigations continue.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/c75f93c4-ebfb-4128-b9c8-a8f1e4a3df69.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg