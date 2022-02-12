news, local-news,

Orange firefighters have been called to an early morning grass fire in Orange shortly before 3am on Saturday. The firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW in Orange were called to the fire at McLachlan Street at 2.41am. At 9.33pm on Friday, the fire fighters and NSW paramedics were called to a Moad Place residence after a fire had occurred. According to Fire and Rescue NSW, a patient was treated for burns by paramedics.

