coronavirus,

Western NSW Local Health District has expressed its sincere condolences to the loved ones of a person with COVID-19 who has died. The man was from Orange and was aged in his 90s and was fully vaccinated. His death was reported in the 24 hours to 4pm on Friday. In the same reporting period, there were 19 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the district and of those, there was one in ICU. There were also 88 positive PCR test results and 195 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results identified in WNSWLHD. However, the health district warns there may be some cases where people have reported multiple positive RAT results and/or also had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period, resulting in duplicates. Fifty positive COVID-19 test results were reported in Orange along with six in Cabbone. Other positive results included Bathurst - 46, Blayney - five, Bourke - 4, Brewarrina - 10, Cobar - three, Coonamble - five, Cowra - 11, Dubbo - 74, Forbes - seven, Gilgandra - three, Lachlan - 12, Mid-Western - 17, Narromine - five, Oberon - three, Parkes - eight, Walgett - four, Warren - one, Warrumbungle - nine, and Weddin - one. Sadly, NSW Health reported the deaths of 32 people with COVID-19 on Saturday morning including 25 men and seven women. The person from Western NSW was included in that announcement. Eleven of these deaths were included following the conclusion of coronial investigations - these 11 deaths occurred from January 22 through to February 5. Of the 32 people who died; one person was in their 40s, two people were in their 50s, seven people were in their 60s, 11 people were in their 70s, six people were in their 80s and five people were in their 90s. According the NSW Health, older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions. Eight people who died were aged under 65. Three of these people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, three people had received two doses and two people were not vaccinated. Seven people had known underlying health conditions. NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1693. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/4b5e2fc2-60cc-451a-af9c-cccf81bc2434.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg