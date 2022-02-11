24-hour cycle-a-thon at Integra gym will help support spinal support group set up by former Orange resident Katherine Swain
A 24-hour cycle-a-thon is being held at Integra Gym in Ralston Drive this weekend.
Starting on Friday night and continuing until 5pm Saturday, the event will include a family fun day on Saturday, with a boot camp, jumping castle and sausage sizzle.
The 24-hour ride will support the upcoming Orange to Newcastle 'Spinning for Spinal Support' ride on March 14.
The ride is a fundraiser for spinal injury group, Stronger Together, established by former Orange resident Katherine Swain, who sustained a serious spinal cord injury last year.
