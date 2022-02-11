news, local-news,

A 24-hour cycle-a-thon is being held at Integra Gym in Ralston Drive this weekend. Starting on Friday night and continuing until 5pm Saturday, the event will include a family fun day on Saturday, with a boot camp, jumping castle and sausage sizzle. The 24-hour ride will support the upcoming Orange to Newcastle 'Spinning for Spinal Support' ride on March 14. The ride is a fundraiser for spinal injury group, Stronger Together, established by former Orange resident Katherine Swain, who sustained a serious spinal cord injury last year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/f8c2aa3f-e79c-4a4f-955d-38a985d5c609.jpg/r0_536_4032_2814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg