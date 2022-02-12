news, local-news,

A woman who claimed to be having technical issues with her digital licence has been convicted in Orange Local Court for driving while her driver's licence was cancelled. Holly Louise Condon, 38, of Park Street, was driving along Summer Street at 11.10pm on December 8, 2021, when she came to the attention of the police. The police stopped her near the intersection of Summer Street and Lords Place where she was asked to produce her driver's licence but couldn't stating, "I don't have it". Condon was then asked to produce her digital licence but she was unable to access it on the Service NSW app and claimed she was having technical issues. However, she had a photo of her licence number on her phone and checks revealed the licence was disqualified for six months in November 2020. Although that period had lapsed, Condon had not reapplied for her driver's licence and she told police she thought she'd just get it back. Magistrate David Day said she had a bad driving record when he convicted her in her absence and fined her $660 and disqualified her driver's licence for nine months.

