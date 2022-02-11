news, local-news, COVID, Orange

ORANGE could finally be getting on top of its COVID-19 outbreak with 64 cases confirmed for the 24-hour period up to 4pm on Thursday. That is a drop of 31 from the previous day's 95 positive cases. According to the NSW government, there are 555 active cases in Orange. The 64 Orange cases recorded on Thursday were included in 308 positive results for the Western NSW Local Health District, with 118 positive PCRs and 190 positive Rapid Antigen Tests recorded. Hospital numbers also appear to be stabilising, with 14 people in WNSWLHD hospitals battling COVID-19, one of whom is in an Intensive Care Unit. Dubbo led the west's COVID positives with 73 on Thursday while Bathurst recorded 35. Following the latest advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), to be considered fully vaccinated, people will require a third or booster shot, which will be effective from March. ATAGI's advice, which was endorsed by the National Cabinet, is that people who have exceeded six-months since their last vaccination will be considered "overdue" as of next month. "A person is 'up to date' if they have completed all the doses recommended for their age and individual health needs," Health minister Greg Hunt said. "People under 16 years of age will continue to be considered 'up to date' after completing their primary course of vaccination, while severely immunocompromised people aged five years and older [will] require a third primary dose to remain up to date." Statewide, NSW has recorded 8950 positive cases to 4pm on Thursday, with RAT results showing 5289 and PCR tests recording 3661. There were 19 deaths in NSW yesterday with 1716 hospitalisations and 108 cases receiving COVID-19-related treatment in ICU. The death toll now stands at 141 for the past seven-days. Rates of vaccination for those aged 16 and over remain unchanged between the end-to-end reports, with 95.6 per cent receiving a single-dose of the vaccine and 94.1 per cent double-dosed, and 46.5 per cent of this demographic are in receipt of an additional booster (or third) shot. Similarly, those aged 12-15 years are at 83.5 per cent for one vaccine dose and 78.8 per cent for two, while 44.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had a first-round of the Pfizer vaccine.

