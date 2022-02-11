news, local-news,

The Orange Regional Conservatorium has released a jam-packed program for 2022, which includes everything from a flash mob choir workshop, to a screening of the 1919 silent film, A Sentimental Bloke, with a live musical score. Conservatorium director Donna Riles says it will be the Con's largest visiting program ever, with artists coming from all over Australia and the world, showcasing a variety of instruments and voices. It comes after two heavily disrupted years due to COVID, which saw numerous cancellations and postponements. "We're pretty excited about getting everyone back to enjoying live music again," Mrs Riles said. Grigoryan Brothers, Andrea Lam, Lior and Domini, Acacia Quartet, and Grammy-nominated Israeli mandolinist Avi Avital are among the big names on the program this year. There'll be string quartets, Cuban jazz, the Australian Army Band, plus a whole slate of student and staff performances, including the conservatorium's ever-popular chamber music series and ensembles concerts. "On the back on COVID it's really great to be able to welcome back some of Australia's finest musicians to the Conservatorium," Mrs Riles said. "And we look forward to continuing to build this program as we head towards the new conservatorium," she said, referring to Orange's new $20 million conservatorium and planetarium in March Street, which is expected to start construction later this year. Kicking off the 2022 program on February 20 is Orange Symphony Orchestra Returns - the orchestra's first concert in more than two years due to COVID restrictions. Then on February 26, the hilarious Blue Mountains-based all-male Spooky Men Chorale will host a free 'Flashmob Choir' workshop, open to everyone, even if they haven't met or sung together before. The Saturday morning workshop will follow their performance at the Orange Civic Theatre the previous evening. Mrs Giles said being able to host touring artists and events again will be 'just wonderful', as will returning to the conservatorium's own staff and student concerts. "We can't wait to open up the doors and have people return to enjoy music." The full 2022 program can be viewed on the Orange Regional Conservatorium website.

