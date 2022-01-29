news, local-news,

It's been more than two years since the Orange Symphony Orchestra took to the stage, but they're set to make a comeback next month. OSO Returns at the Orange Civic Centre on February 20 will be a celebratory event, marking the end of a string of concert cancellations due to COVID. The performance had been scheduled for September last year, but was delayed again due to the lockdowns. "It's hard to put on an orchestral concert, because you need 50-60 people on stage," said orchestral manager David Shaw. "So it's fantastic to finally get everyone back together, performing together and bringing this music alive." Mr Shaw said a highlight of the upcoming concert would be a work composed specifically for the orchestra by Orange musician, teacher and composer Noel Annett called Sketches of Notre Dame. The piece, that Mr Shaw says has 'also been two years in the cupboard' takes listeners on a journey from the renaissance through to the tragic fire at the iconic cathedral in 2019. "It'll be a sort of reminder of the sorts of things we were shocked by in the world before COVID happened," Mr Shaw said. Other works in the concert include Hebrides Overture by Felix Mendelssohn, Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante and Beethoven's Sixth Symphony. Carlo Antonioli, recently announced as the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra's Cybec Assistant Conductor Fellow for 2022, will join the orchestra as conductor. "We're very lucky to have him. I believe his contract starts the day after our concert," Mr Shaw said. Tickets are on sale now from Ticketek.

