The Central Western Daily is giving three of its readers a chance to win tickets to this weekend's Orange Fun Fair at the showground. To enter, fill out the form in this link and go into the running to win one of three family passes to the event. Billed as an 'end of summer fling', the fun fair will feature carnival rides, waterslides, food trucks and fireworks on Saturday night. It kicks off at the Orange Showgrounds on Friday February 11 and runs across the weekend, with timed four hour sessions to avoid crowding and comply with COVID safety rules. Friday night's session starts from 4.30pm, followed by two four hour sessions on Saturday and Sunday. The winner to our ticket giveaway competition will be drawn on Thursday afternoon.

