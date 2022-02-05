Calls for more mile runners as Orange Running Festival nears

news, local-news,

While overall numbers are good, those in charge of organising this year's Orange Running Festival would still like to see a bit more enthusiasm for a new event. Will Miller from the Orange Runners Club said registrations for the Orange Mile, which will take place on Saturday, March 5, has the lowest number of people signed up to take part. "We're really encouraging people who are running on the Sunday, to also run on the Saturday," Mr Miller said. "You can still pump out a quick mile on the Saturday and still run your fives, tens, half marathon and marathon on the Sunday. "Registrations have been good overall. Obviously we always want more, but marathon and half-marathon are tracking on previous years are definitely up." Mr Miller was excited to have the city "absolutely buzzing again." "As a committee we have taken so many precautions to make the whole situation COVID safe," he said. "We're seeing lots of people coming from all over the state to run in the festival which will hopefully be filling up our restaurants, our hotels and get the town back to buzzing like it was in previous festival years. "With so many running festivals cancelled last year, there were barely any that got away. We are theoretically one of the first cabs off the rank for running festivals in NSW. "I think people are just keen to get back into a proper festival after COVID has shut so many things down." Head to the Orange Running Festival website to register. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/dd221562-9588-475c-8eac-a15de8079b95.jpg/r0_10_1165_668_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg