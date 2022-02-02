news, local-news,

ORANGE mayor Jason Hamling's first mayoral minute was backed unanimously by the new-look Orange City Council which opened its term on Tuesday evening. Cr Hamling asked that Council donate the use of the Orange Botanic Gardens for the funeral service of former councillor Glenn Taylor, which will be held on Friday at the Gardens from 11am. Mr Taylor served on Council for 26 years after being elected in 1995. Speaking on the issue, Cr Hamling said Cr Taylor was a passionate advocate for Orange and its people, adding one thing Cr Taylor had taught him was how to argue passionately but politely. Cr Jeff Whitton recalled a passionate Labor party man who encouraged others to use their political affiliation for the advancement of Orange, but to leave party parochialism at the chamber door. Cr Gerald Power spoke on behalf of the indigenous community who thanked Mr Taylor who often acted on their behalf. Cr Kevin Duffy spoke of Cr Taylor's many achievements, including the securing of a 24-hour emergency helicopter service for Orange. Cr Tammy Greenhalgh also offered condolences on behalf of the incoming councillors. The incoming council was also sworn in at Tuesday's meeting before electing Gerald Power as deputy mayor. Councillors also voted to adopt a recommendation to use a countback from the election in the event one of the 12 chamber positions is vacated in the next 18 months. Cr Steve Peterson asked if this applied to the mayor's position with the assumption it would. "Hopefully it won't come to that," Cr Hamling quipped. After some debate, council also adopted a recommendation meetings on the first and third Tuesday begin half an hour earlier at 6.30pm. The amendment will now be placed on public exhibiton for 28 days. Tuesday night's meeting also reviewed a list of development applications approved on delegated authority by the Western Region Planning Panel and OCC chief executive officer David Waddell. The WRPP gave permission for NSW Health Infrastructure to demolish the former nurses quarters at 129-133 Sale Street at a cost of almost $4m, which includes the heritage building known as Caldwell House. It also gave consent for the establishment of the solar farm at 643 Mitchell Highway, a project with a pricetag of $8.956m however kept the lifespan of the business at 25 years to enable the land to be made available for housing heading towards 2050. Under Mr Waddell, Shiralee Masterplan subdivisions at 75 and 65 Lysterfield Field road (55 and 42 residential lots respectively) were approved with accompanying roads and the clearing of some trees, and another in Tanika Street (12 lots). Permission to demolish buildings at 463 Leeds Parade, the site of the former abattoir, at a cost of $1.37m, was also granted. Shopping Centres Australiasia Property Group was also given the go ahead for a $3.678m expansion, at North Orange including work at North Orange Woolworths. Other items include a $755,000 addition to the Robin Hood Hotel and the conversion of a bed and breakfast at 175 Anson Street to a health consulting room. Additionally, from October 20 to January 20, Council staff approved another 85 development applications under delegated authority with a combined value of $14,268,406.

