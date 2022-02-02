news, local-news,

TOKYO Paralympic gold medallist Vanessa Low will be the star attraction at an inaugural International Women's Day Breakfast organised by Rotary to be held in Orange in March. The Zonta Club and Orange City Council are supporting Rotary with this event Ms Low is a German-born Australian Paralympic athlete who gained Australian nationality in June 2017 after winning Gold medals for Germany at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. She went on to win Gold in the T61 class long jump and broke the world record three times at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. "Paralympic sports are a little bit of a reminder that we sometimes need to focus more on what we have, rather than what we are lacking, or we feel we are lacking," Ms Low said. "I really hope that people understand that you don't have to achieve something amazing to be perfect the way you are." Ms Low will be supported locally by Professor Lesley Foster OAM, head of the Medical School at Charles Sturt University, who will speak of the success of the high-quality students who are studying in medicine at the Orange Campus. In 2022 the medical degree at Orange was the fourth most popular course option for students applying through the University Admissions Centre. Organising Rotarian Jill Everett said this event was a collaboration by women of Rotary clubs across southern NSW and the ACT. Ms Low will be speaking at the main event in Canberra and local events will be occurring across the area. The Rotary International Women's Day Breakfast will be held at the Greenhouse at Orange Ex-Services Club from 7.30am on Tuesday March 8. Tickets are $28 and are available through Trybooking. Further information can be obtained by contacting Jill Everett on 0400 308 527

