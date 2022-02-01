news, local-news, Budget Pest Control, Carl Forsyth

HUMID climates and heavy rainfall have made quite the ideal breeding environment for insects and spiders, and while they're loving the moisture in the air - they're also making a break for the indoors to beat the direct heat. With experience in the pest industry for almost 30 years - and with his avid intrigue since the 70s with all-things creepy crawly - owner of Budget Pest Control & Building Repairs in the Central West, Carl Compton says the weather is exactly the reason for the 'spider plague' at present, with residents across the region facing similar spider-infested concerns. "We're getting a lot of calls from people complaining of overwhelming amounts of spiders in and around their homes, with spiders [attributing to] almost 80 per cent of our current callouts," Mr Compton said. "Warm weather and humidity is always a factor, and we've been seeing higher-than-usual rainfall in our parts [in the Central West]; towns experiencing flooding and wet weather in the spring and summer [seasons] is also a contributing factor - creating higher humidity - which are thriving conditions for breeding spiders." Mr Compton strongly urged people to be wary of the Australian Funnel-Web Spider - a species of spider which almost cost Mr Compton's father his life during the 80s. "The real danger is the Funnel-Web Spider, which is extremely dangerous and deadly to people," Mr Compton explained. "With ongoing flooding forcing these poisonous, normally-ground-dwelling spiders out of their usual nesting areas - from gardens, mulch, and under rocks - these spiders are being flushed out of hiding due to the excessive rainfall and recent floods, which is forcing them to seek shelter on higher ground. "Normally, these places are inside your house, sheds and garages - any place to escape rising water - so, being aware, knowing the facts, and taking all precautions is your best approach." Mr Compton advised residents not to leave shoes near doorways, as spider species - such as the Funnel-Web, White-tailed and Redback - shift bases in droves during the recent weather conditions. "Always remember to bang-out your shoes, as many people experiencing spider bites are coming from shoes left at front and rear doors," he said. "Redback spiders are also plentiful at the moment, hiding under rims of pot plants, garbage bins, and any other place where there is shelter. "And while dangerous spiders are in plague proportions at the moment, care must always be taken, especially around children's play areas - such as swings, slides and bikes - as these become good homes for the deadliest spider varieties." With poisonous species out and about in much higher numbers, Mr Compton also explained the measures that pest control services (such as his) take, and says ridding the home and surrounds of deadly spiders is something best left to the professionals. "[A pest control service] will come to treat and inspect your property, which can help in controlling these dangerous situations," he said. "Full blanket spraying of the exterior and sub-floor areas of your property can be offered as an annual treatment, which is absolutely necessary to bring the more dangerous [spiders] under control. "[Services like ours] will also offer essential protection to live stock as well as family household members, and should be able to advise each client on individual needs for their dwellings, as well as offer good advice on how to stay safe during this unusually-high-level 'spider plague'." With his teen-aged son, Anthony Compton, the pair work alongside the region's creepy crawlies together. Though, his son's adolescent years also mark a not-so-fond memory for Mr Compton, where his father experienced an almost-fatal spider bite while gardening. "From that day on, I learned to respect all creatures - no matter how small or harmless they may appear - as the terrorising ordeal with my father also left me with the understanding that not all insects are friendly; that they can also take everything away as well," he said. "When the pest control man came to exterminate the spiders and other pests from our home - after this Funnel-Web spider almost took my father away from me - I remember looking at this man as someone who was there to protect us; as a great person to rid our home of everything dangerous that I feared, and I looked up to him as a king or hero that would save my life and my [siblings and family's] lives. "It was then I decided I didn't want to join the army or the fire brigade, I wanted to be a pest control technician." With his "dream to protect and serve other families and friends" still alive and well, Mr Compton also aims to ensure home environments are all-around safe places to be in. "We're careful not to upset the balance between the innocent, necessary and beneficial insects from the dangerous ones," Mr Compton explained. "And our aim to keep people safe is by also using the most effective, safe and environmentally-friendly products that don't require clients to leave their homes, remove pets, or hurt their gardens, flowers and vegetables; it's targeted and specifically designed to do away with deadly spiders, and other nuisance, economic-destructive pests." Having served the Sydney metropolitan area for decades, Budget Pest Control & Building Repairs has operated as a small, family-run business across the Central West for the past 12 years. With the Compton family having firmly settled, the business continues to keep families safe from deadly spiders and pesky pests, priding itself on safety; and, particularly during the current 'spider plague'. "We've put down our roots and embraced the country life - we love the genuine people and more laid back life style - and our ongoing wish is to keep providing a wealth of experience, and protection to our local community."

