The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 across the Western NSW Local Health District is remaining stable. Up to 4pm Tuesday, there were 27 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the district. Of those, there were three in ICU. No COVID-related deaths were reported in the health district in that 20-hour period. In the reporting period, there were 216 positive PCR test results and 255 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results identified in the health district. However, there may be some cases where people have reported multiple positive RAT results and/or also had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period, resulting in duplicates. The positive test results included 111 in Orange and 17 in Cabonne. Other local government areas with positive tests included: Bathurst (71), Blayney (11), Bogan (2), Bourke (2), Cobar (5), Coonamble (5), Cowra (21), Dubbo (106), Forbes (17), Gilgandra (5), Lachlan (10), Mid-Western (25), Narromine (12), Oberon (3), Parkes (38), Walgett (2), Warren (1), Warrumbungle (5), and Weddin (2). NSW Health has moved its daily cut-off for COVID-19 reporting from 8pm to 4pm. The reporting period is from 8pm on January 31 to 4pm on February 1 - resulting in a 20 hour reporting cycle. Thursday we will be back to a 24 hour reporting cycle, from 4pm to 4pm. People are also urged to get vaccinations and not skip boosters. Children aged five to 11 are also now eligible for vaccination. In addition, people are reminded to be COVID-safe all the time. Wear a mask wherever required. Wash and sanitise hands frequently. Socially distance wherever possible. Use QR codes. Take care around older people, or people with health conditions. People are also encouraged to plan ahead in the chance someone in their household, needs to self-isolate. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

