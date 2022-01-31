news, local-news,

A high-range drink-driver has faced Orange Local Court for sentencing after crashing into a stationary car. Amanda Rose Harvey, 31, of Autumn Street, pleaded guilty after returning a drink-driving result of 0.168. According to police Harvey was driving along William Maker Drive about 10.45pm on September 11, 2021. At least twice she veered onto the south-bound lane and while driving at 40km/h she hit a stationary Subaru Impreza that was parked on the side of the road. Harvey's car sustained major damage to the front of the vehicle and the Subaru sustained major damage to one side. Harvey initially refused ambulance assistance following the crash but at about 11.30pm she was taken by ambulance to Orange Hospital complaining of chest plains. A blood sample was taken at 1.35am and on analysis returned a high-range drink-driving reading of 0.168. Police attended her former Kenna Street address on October 22 and she told them she had consumed three margarita cocktails between 6pm and 8pm on the night of the crash. When asked why she was driving she said she was driving to a family member's home at North Orange. Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said there were extra complications in the matter. "There's a few twists to this matter which perhaps aren't present in matters such as this," Mr Rolfe said. "Separately to these proceedings, which are brought by NSW Police, Transport for NSW has made a claim to suspend Miss Harvey's licence for a year back dated to November." He said that additional suspension was due to Harvey losing consciousness "for an unknown cause" and usually suspensions are dated from the day of the incident not a later date. Mr Rolfe said Harvey was also a 30-year-old woman at the time of the offence and she had never been before the court before. Magistrate David Day noted that Harvey had an accident but said it was a serious matter and a conviction was required. Mr Day fined her $1100 and disqualified her driver's licence for six months. He also placed her on a 24-month interlock order. He noted she had completed the Traffic Offender's Intervention Program, which would have "opened her eyes to the foolishness to what she did and the danger she placed other road users in, and her self". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/22f84e2a-dc4b-4ef7-be0c-cc0faa353bcc.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg