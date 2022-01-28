news, local-news,

There are hopes that the rollout of the new COVID-19 vaccine Novavax may get the small percentage of Orange residents who remain unvaccinated over the line. The federal government announced this week that Novavax had been provisionally approved for use in Australia and would be available to be administered from the week of February 21. People will be able to access it through general practices, community pharmacies, Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services, Commonwealth vaccination centres, and state and territory clinics. Novavax is made using a different technology to mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna. It is a 'traditional' protein vaccine that introduces a part of the virus to the immune system, but doesn't contain any live components of the virus. It's believed that some people who remain unvaccinated have been waiting for Novavax, at least partly due to the flood of online misinformation about mRNA vaccines. Late last year the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners conducted a poll that showed more than half of respondents reported daily inquiries from patients saying they were 'waiting for Novavax'. While Orange currently has a vaccination rate of more than 95 percent, Pharmacist In Charge at McCarthy's Life Pharmacy, Ben Pettigrew thinks a few people have been holding out. "I believe that there may be a very small percentage of people who are waiting for the Novavax vaccine. "If they are willing to receive this vaccine and edge our vaccination rate ever closer to 100 per cent that would be ideal," he said. Hogans Pharmacy retail manager Nicola Maloney agrees the numbers are small, but they are there. "We have had a few phone calls inquiring about it - not too many - but there'll be those people out there who will want it. "We thought we'll get some here just for those who are interested in it." Both pharmacies have submitted an expression of interest to be able to order, supply and administer the Novavax vaccine when it becomes available. "We won't get it until mid to late February," Ms Maloney said. Some other local pharmacies say they are still undecided about whether they will offer Novavax, given the enormous pressure they are already under. Ben Pettigrew at McCarthy's said Novavax's main limitations were that is wasn't approved as a booster dose at this stage, and with such a high local vaccination rate, boosters are the predominant vaccines being administered at the moment. "This is another service for pharmacy to deliver in a time where there is already an unprecedented workload in the sector, " Mr Pettigrew said. "However, we will do whatever possible to help when time and stock permits."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/52e26f81-e52c-4dc0-8025-f5095f23a9a9.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg