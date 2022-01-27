news, local-news,

A man who smashed a glass door at an Orange restaurant and broke into a Summer Street cafe has faced Orange Local Court. George Spanos, 47, of Gum Flat Road, Euchareena, told police he did not remember the offences which were captured on CCTV on September 21, 2021, and his DNA was found at one of the businesses. Despite not recalling the offences he pleaded guilty and was present for sentencing in Orange Local Court. According to police, Spanos was filmed walking up the steps outside the Lone Star Rib House on Summer Street at 2.15am on September 21. While on camera he picked up an item off the ground and threw it at the glass side doors of the restaurant causing one of the doors to shatter. Spanos then walked west up Summer Street where he forced entry into The Burrow cafe. He spent about 30 minutes inside the cafe and stole an iPad valued at $1200, a phone, $300 in cash, chalk markers, a cake server, sandwich knife, chopping board, dust buster, bananas, four baguettes, a slice of carrot cake, some cans of soft drink and bottles of water. Spanos also drank a can of Coke and left it in the kitchen. At 3am he was filmed on CCTV walking along Summer Street with a plastic garbage bag, which is believed to be what he put the stolen items in. The theft was discovered when two people arrived at the cafe to start work at 5.50am and noticed signs of the break and enter. They contacted the police who found Spanos's DNA on the Coke can that was left behind. When the police found him and interviewed him, Spanos said he was intoxicated on the night of the offence and had no recollection of what he had done. Solicitor Lucy Maranga said at the time of the offence Spanos had just received a vaccination despite not believing in vaccinations. "He thought it would be the end of [him], he had a drink, he doesn't usually drink," she said. "His offending is characteristic of a person who is out of their full senses." She said the only time he was involved with the police was in 2013. "This is a hiccup in his life." Magistrate David Day convicted Spanos and placed him on a two-year Community Correction Order for breaking into and stealing from the Burrow Cafe. Mr Day also fined him $220 for that offence and ordered him to pay $1600 in compensation. Mr Day also placed Spanos on a 12-month CCO for the damage to the Lone Star Rib House. "It's a bizarre set of facts," Mr Day said. He said Spanos's offending did not relate to any sort of previous offence and said the last offence was in 1997.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/d8cfecb0-d165-4fce-b248-d0803ca54d52.JPG/r0_344_5568_3490_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg