It's been just over two years since COVID-19 reared its ugly head on our shores, but Australia Day 2022 may well signal the end of what has been a torrid 24 months for us all. In a return to normality for many across the city, a decent crowd gathered at Orange's Cook Park to join in on all the fun at councils party in the park. Jumping castles, rock-climbing walls, free barbecue and, of course, all of the presentations took place throughout the morning. Photographer JUDE KEOGH was there on Wednesday to snap these photos from the event.

