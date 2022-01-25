sport, local-sport,

The date was November 21, 2020 and Edwin Appadurai had just guided his Cavaliers to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Centrals Black in the Orange and District Cricket Association second grade competition. But amongst the joy and jubilation, 'Eddie', as he is known amongst his teammates couldn't help but feel a little regret. He had finished the second innings chase 96 not out, just four runs shy of his maiden century. Not many people get a second chance at a first ton, but for Appadurai, that moment came this Saturday just gone as Cavs took on CYMS at Jack Brabham. He had once again made his way to 96 after Cavs won the toss and elected to bat, but this time he made no mistakes and smashed a four to the leg-side to bring up triple figures for the first time. "I was counting my runs especially as it got closer," he said. "I knew straight away when I hit the four that I'd made 100. This season I've scored a few 30s and 40s so it's good to score some big runs." Cavs finished their innings 6-268, with Appadurai eventually dismissed for 127 off the bowling of Liam Curran who finished with figures of 3-33 from seven overs. CYMS weren't able to put up much of a fight with the bat, as the table-topping Cavs came away with victory by more than 200 runs. For Appadurai, just getting out and playing once again has been a delight, not to mention the success the Cavs have had this season. "I used to play in India where I'd open the batting and wicket-keep. I moved to Australia 15 years ago and I just didn't have the time to play anything," he added. "I moved to Orange from Adelaide in January 2020 when my wife got a job out here. Someone I worked with told me that they had a club and I decided to play last year and that was it." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/c5281d05-c775-4da0-9b4d-a801564cb642_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1120_3712_3217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg