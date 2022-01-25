news, local-news,

THE Denis Gregory trophy for car of the show will feature at this year's Gnoo Blas Classic Car Show, which will be staged on Jack Brabham Park on February 12. Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club president Wayne Swadling said the club was delighted to be able to offer the honour for the first time at this year's show, which will be the first staged without the Classic's founding father, the late Denis Gregory. Mr Gregory was the driving force behind everything Gnoo Blas up until his death in November last year, when he was still planning the event from his hospital bed. "We're doing this for Denis. We've got between 25 to 30 trophies in all sorts of categories and we've got heaps of sponsorship from local businesses, everyone is just getting behind it," Mr Swadling said. Mr Swadling added this year's Gnoo Blas would be run in Mr Gregory's spirit. "Definitely, Denis did a wonderful job," he said. "Denis founded the club about 25 years ago and the first car show we had we probably had about 20 or 30 cars, now it's getting up around the 600 or 700, he just grew it every year." The perpetual trophy won't be the only difference at this year's Classic. Mr Swadling said entries would be taken on the morning for a $20 fee while $5 will be charged at the gate, with takings to then be donated to local charities, also in Mr Gregory's honour. After the show, visiting drivers and their families are invited back to Waratah Sports Club for a meet and greet. This will replace the major dinner which had been staged on Saturday night at the Ex-Services Club. On Sunday morning, visitors will meet at Cook Park at 10am before taking a drive around the Canobolas district, stopping at the Lake for coffee and then heading to Molong. The convoy will then meet at the Robin Hood for lunch where cars will be parked in the large park area in front of the pub. "Two years ago was the 60th anniversary for the touring cars in Australia, and the very first race in Australia was done out at Gnoo Blas and that was our biggest year. That was before COVID," Mr Swadling said. Last year COVID hit and the show pivotted to a gallery when enthusiasts submitted photos or paintings of their pride-and-joys. "We've got to play it safe with COVID but we'll probably get four or five thousand people as spectators coming through the gate ... but it will bring thousands of people to Orange will all the accommodation and things like that."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/17ea30db-0686-4934-80b0-e4d7013bc31a.JPG/r2_209_4094_2521_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg