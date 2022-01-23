news, local-news, Free cuppa, Free cuppa for the driver, Orange, Businesses

Roaming through Orange more than 100 kilometres from home? Well, great news: you'll be eligible for a free cup o' Joe in the colour city. Encouraging drivers to take a quick pitstop, the 'Free Cuppa for the Driver' scheme enters 12-years of saving lives on country roads. Pushed to the end of January, the extended sign-up date now gives local businesses the chance to still get on board for the cause, which will run from March 1 to May 31. "We delayed our registration from the usual October deadline to allow for more clarity about what travel might look like and what COVID restrictions might be in place," Orange and Cabonne Councils' Road Safety Officer, Andrea Hamilton-Vaughan said. With registered businesses supporting these tired drivers on their travels, the road safety plan aims to reduce fatigue-related accidents. And, following lifts to prior border closures, the expectation is that tourism numbers will soon begin to rise again. More often than not, campaign participants reap the benefits of attracting additional revenue in the process; an important factor for small businesses given the current climate. "We find that the majority of participating businesses give away between 15 and 30 free cuppas each year over the three-month period," Ms Hamilton-Vaughan said. "That's two to three per week, [and] most travellers who claim free cuppas want to support the participating businesses, and will buy extra coffees or food." With the city's council providing the marketing and administration of the scheme, participating businesses check that traveller's are 100 kilometres (or more) away from their licence address. Once eligible, they'll score themselves either a free cup of tea, or hot coffee for that small pick-me-up before continuing their travels. With big numbers expected to move through the state's regional areas again, traveller's are predicted to boost Orange's economy in turn; a win-win opportunity for drivers, and local businesses. Supported by Transport for NSW, business owners can enjoy the extended campaign registration until January 31. For more information and to sign-up, head to www.freecuppa.com.au.

