Robert Johnson comes from a long line of carers. His mum was a nurse at Bathurst Hospital and her mum before that. "It was something my late mother instilled in me - the need to give back," he said. So it makes sense that he too chose to make a career out of caring. "All I ever wanted to be was be a veterinarian," he said "I had no plan B." Luckily, he didn't need one. He got the marks he needed and set out on a career that's spanned more than four decades and continues today. Over the years, he's run his own private practice in South Penrith, worked as a clinical veterinarian for the Taronga Conservation Society Australia, and as a consultant veterinarian at Featherdale Wildlife Park, Manly Sea Life Sanctuary and the Australian Reptile Park. He's lectured in reptile and wildlife medicine and written widely on the subject. He's also served as the president of the Australian Veterinarian's Association, chairs the NSW Department of Primary Industries Stock Welfare Panel and is director of international animal charity, Vets Without Borders. And that's just a small sample of his professional achievements and contributions to the field of veterinary science. This lifetime of dedication to animal welfare has seen him appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for service to veterinary science, and to professional societies, in this year's Australia Day Honours List. Mr Johnson, who moved back to the Central West three years ago for a 'quieter life' said he was 'chuffed' to receive the honour. "It's recognition for the work that all vets and their staff do every day. "People think vets are just there to vaccinate your puppy or desex your dog but vets do a lot more than that - whether they're in private practice, or agriculture, or conservation or epidemiology." Mr Johnson's own varied career illustrates some of the largely unseen work that veterinarians are involved in. His directorship with Vets Beyond Borders, which supplies vets and vet nurses to emergency situations in Australia and overseas, is one example. "We do a lot of work in Sikkim in the north of India. "We're working hard to eliminate dog-borne rabies in that part of India, with lots of vaccination and desexing, and that work is coming along really well." Vets Without Borders also contributed to the recovery effort after the devastating 2019/20 bushfires in Australia that killed at least a billion animals. "We supplied a lot of work force for getting into fire grounds and helping wildlife and livestock. "I'm very proud of what we achieved working with partner organisations." His time at the helm of the Australian Veterinary Association from 2015-2017, in which he lead and acted as a spokesperson for the veterinary profession, is something else takes great pride in. "It was hard because during my presidency things happened like the greyhound industry shut down, and live cattle export was a big issue. To manage these issues and figure out a way through them - it's really taxing but also satisfying when you get to the other end." In addition to his professional appointments and memberships, Mr Johnson ran his own private veterinary practice in South Penrith with his wife Jane for more than 15 years. His special interest in reptile medicine grew alongside the increasing numbers of people choosing reptiles as pets. "You'd be surprised how many people own a reptile," he said. "Little bearded dragons are really important for kids these days. It gives them a connection with the environment." In 2017, he was famously bitten by a wild brown snake he was treating. "I guess I was not observing my own protocol. I was in a hurry. I ended up in hospital for about four days and I was lucky to able to recover fully. "It was a lesson learnt. No matter how tired you are you've got to be careful. Accidents happen when you drop your guard. "Still, my sheep farming grandfather would be shocked at the fact that I'm treating a venomous snake, when he would have hit it over the head with a shovel, so I always smile when I think of that." Mr Johnson says he's seen treatments for animals improve markedly over the years. "You can get your dog's ruptured cruciate ligament fixed, there's chemotherapy for pets - all these things weren't available when I was a young vet." Pets lives have improved too: "More and more of them are kept indoors, so there's less car accidents, less abscesses on cats from fights. Pets are lucky these days. They're really a part of the family." Our closer relationship with our pets has come with a downside for vets, however, who can struggle with managing owners' expectations. "Pet owners expect a fair amount from vets and sometimes this is going to cost a reasonable amount of money. This can cause friction," Mr Johnson said. "There's no Medicare for pets. The hardest thing is knowing you can help an animal but it's going to cost money, and the client doesn't have the money. "It's hard on the vets. "Mental health issues figure large in our profession." However, veterinary work will always bring great joy and rewards, too. "Animals are forgiving, their love is unconditional and they're just so diverse," Mr Johnson said. "I just marvel at the human-animal/companion animal bond. That gets me out of bed every day."

