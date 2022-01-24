news, local-news,

Orange has welcomed 28 senior medical students from the University of Sydney School of Medicine to its clinical school in Orange. They will spend the next 12 months living and training in the community. The students are in the final years of their Doctor of Medicine (MD) studies and have chosen to complete a one-year extended clinical placement at the School of Rural Health at Bloomfield, while living in the university's student accommodation in Dalton Street. During their studies, the Sydney medical students will train with doctors and specialists at Orange Health Service, local medical practices, and private specialist clinics in Orange. They will also participate in outreach clinics and placements throughout the Central West region. Professor Cheryl Jones, Head of School and Dean of Sydney Medical School said: "We greatly appreciate the support of the doctors, other health professionals and the community in training the next generation of rural doctors." Among the final-year medical students is Makaela Bowman who grew up on a farm near Cargo. "I'm looking forward to studying in Orange. I've completed three years of my University of Sydney medical degree in Sydney with placements in some of Sydney's major hospitals. "I'm really interested to learn how medicine is practised in the country. I'm also excited to be back living in my local community close to my family and friends," Makaela said. Orange-based Associate Professor Catherine Hawke, Deputy Head of the School of Rural Health at Orange said the one-year clinical placements offer a fantastic opportunity for students to immerse themselves in regional life, training in a regional hospital and living in a regional community. "The smaller class sizes give students more access to patients, doctors and education staff offering a really supportive environment for the final years of their medical school education." The University of Sydney Medical School has been placing senior medical students at its Orange clinical school since 2001, with many students staying on as doctors in Orange and other rural communities. This year, Sydney Medical School will also welcome the first intake of first-year MD students to the new Dubbo stream of the Doctor of Medicine degree, that will allow students to complete their entire University of Sydney postgraduate medical degree based in Dubbo.

