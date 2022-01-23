coronavirus,

A 78-year-old woman in Dubbo has died with COVID-19 over the weekend. The death in Dubbo was reported on Saturday, and health officials say the woman and underlying health issues. In that same report, which was to 8pm on Friday, there were also 34 people were in hospital battling the virus and one person was in intensive care. In the report to 8pm on Saturday, there were 32 people in hospital with COVID-19. Case numbers took a leap on Sunday, too, from over 300 to 578 new infections to 8pm on Saturday night. Those new cases are all from PCR tests. There was, however, little to no jump in case numbers at each of the region's three major centres - Bathurst went from 45 to 46, Orange from 81 down to 70 and Dubbo also dipped, from 89 to 81. That climb in new cases is coming on the back of jumps in the health district's smaller towns and villages, with the Blayney Local Government Area up to 18 new infections in the latest report, while Cabonne report 23 - 10 of which were in Molong. The Mid-Western LGA went from five to 51 in the space of 24 hours, with 36 new infections reported in Mudgee. Coomable (one to 18), Cowra (12 to 40), Lachlan (11 to 43) and Weddin (six to 26) also recorded large jumps in new infections over the weekend, just a week out from the return to school in NSW. Across the state on Sunday, NSW recorded 20,324 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm. Of the new cases, 6704 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 13,620 came from PCR testing. There are 2712 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 189 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2762 patients were being cared for with 204 in ICU. NSW Health says 6165 of the positive RAT results were from the previous seven days. NSW Health also noted that some of the cases included in the numbers were people who had reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 32.8 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 82.7 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 26.5 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/67390d0e-aa38-47c8-97aa-6da4f097e947.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg