An Orange mother is calling for increased security at the Orange cemetery after a pot plant was stolen from her son's grave for the third time. Jennifer Craig said the family have been leaving the pots at the grave of her son Riley Cooper who has been buried there for about two years. However, she recently approached Orange City Council about security measures after the third pot was stolen on January 11 or 12, even after the family went to the effort of gluing it down. "We've lost three pot plants that we left as a gift for him," Ms Craig said. Riley's parents visit his grave every two days and Ms Craig said they even tried painting the pots and changing the plants to reduce the chance of theft. They even painted Riley's name onto one of the pots to make it "an unattractive pot for anyone else". "They still took it," Ms Craig said. The theft was reported to the police but Ms Craig said there's not much they can do and is calling for increased security including CCTV cameras so culprits can be identified. Orange City Council communications and engagement manager Nick Redmond said the council will seek quotes for CCTV at the entrances. "The placement of the CCTV camera needs to be sensitive so as not to impact on grieving families," he said. However, Ms Craig said she wants them inside the cemetery and would like to hear the opinions of others in the community because there is no privacy from CCTV while walking down Summer Street. Mr Redmond said the council is also starting planning work on fencing parts of the site, however the size of the area makes it difficult to secure. "That people would steal from or damage grave sites is disturbing and understandably traumatic for those families affected," Mr Redmond said. "A combination of CCTV cameras, new fencing and increased security patrols will reduce the opportunity for this abhorrent behaviour." Mr Redmont said the timing of the CCTV and fencing will be determined once the planning is finalised and contractors selected, and security patrols will also be increased. "Council staff have spoken to Mrs Craig but there is little we can say to relieve what the family is going through." However, he said the council is committed to making stealing and damaging at grave sites harder to get away with. "People motivated to do the wrong thing will unfortunately often find a way," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/cda7eab0-3665-473e-8d45-a29b85f4c1d2.png/r0_0_669_378_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg