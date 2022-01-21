coronavirus,

Pop-up COVID vaccination clinics will pop up at Manildra, Eugowra and Canowindra during the week to offer both regular and children's Pfizer vaccines. The clinics will be for anyone who is seeking a first, second, booster or children's dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The mobile pop-up clinic will be at the Manildra Hall at 61 Kiewa Street, Manildra, on Monday, January 24 from 9.30am to 4pm. The clinic will then be at the Eugowra Showground at Noble Street, Eugowra, on Tuesday, January 25 from 9.30am to 4pm. It will then be at the Canowindra Showground at Rodd Street, Canowindra, on Thursday, January 27 from 9.30am to 4pm. According to the Western NSW Local Health Service, booked appointment times are essential. Appointment times are limited, once all the time-slots have all been filled people not be able to select a time on the form. Successful bookings will receive a confirmation message within 72 hours. Pfizer will be available for those aged 12 years and over. Kids Pfizer will also be available for those aged between five and 11 years. Anyone aged between five and 15 years must be accompanied by their parent, guardian or a nominated carer. If seeking a second or booster dose, people are to bring evidence of their previous dose or doses. Only those aged 18 years and over are eligible for booster doses. Those attending will need to bring a form of identification and where able, their Medicare card. People must not attend the clinic if they are waiting on a COVID-19 test result. They also cannot attend if they are a close contact of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. Anyone who is unwell with COVID symptoms should also get tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result and not attend the clinc. If a person has recently tested positive for COVID-19 on a PCR or Rapid Antifen Test they also cannot attend the vaccine clinic. A spokesperson from the health district said the mobile clinics have visited the regions before and they generally go out to towns and villages to boost the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in those communities. The cities of Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo all have vaccine hubs in addition to pharmacies and doctors surgeries that also deliver the vaccines. The spokesperson said there are also plenty of vaccancies at the Orange vaccine hub in Peisley Street. For further Covid-19 Vaccination information visit: wnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccination. To book one of the mobile vaccination appointments visit https://wnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au and book in online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/a6c7bc65-9025-4a6f-9881-17fabe8b67f4.JPG/r2_285_5565_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg