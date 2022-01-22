news, local-news,

Residents of Yeoval and Cumnock have been advised to expect intermittent interruptions to their water supply services in the next month as progress is made on a water pipeline from Molong. A Cabonne Council spokeswoman said the 49 kilometre water pipeline from Molong to Cumnock and Yeoval will provide improved water security by providing reticulated potable water and fluoridated water for the first time to both villages. To works in Yeoval will run from Monday, January 24 to Friday, February 25, and residents can expect intermittent interruptions on weekdays between 8.30am and 4.30pm. The work started in Cumnock on Monday and will continue of weekdays until Friday, February 18, with intermittent interruptions expected in the same hours. The spokeswoman said the project is the second stage of the Orange to Molong Pipeline project. Water to both villages will predominately be sourced by the Molong Dam, with backup supply coming from a bore at Molong, and from Orange. The spokeswoman said the project is funded by the NSW government's Restart NSW grant, which was announced in 2019. She said the Molong to Yeoval pipeline is the second stage of the Orange to Molong Pipeline project - a $16.7m project, and is designed to provide water security for Molong, Cumnock, and Yeoval. "Water to both villages will predominately be sourced by the Molong Dam, with backup supply coming from a bore at Molong, and from Orange," she said. "This project is nearing completion, with council and its contractors currently undertaking disinfection works in the pipe network in each of these villages. "These works will involve replacement of isolation valves and the cleaning of the pipe infrastructure." The spokeswoman said not only will this work prepare the villages for access to Molong water, but it will ensure that the water infrastructure in Yeoval and Cumnock is appropriate for the future. "These works will unfortunately result in the intermittent interruption of the water supply service to Cumnock and Yeoval over the next month," she said. The opportunity for residents in Yeoval and Cumnock to opt-in to the pipeline project will cease at the end of February 2022. After this time, should residents wish to opt-in, they will be responsible for the costs associated with connecting water services to their household. Residents can contact Cabonne Council if they would like to opt-in to the project.

