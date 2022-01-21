Things to do: Orange and beyond

news, local-news,

Local musos James Sutherland and Cameron Sharp will perform first-releases of their individual songs. Sutherland's "Brother" is particularly poignant, with all money raised through every Spotify stream, each music gig and any purchased merchandise items going to the Black Dog Institute. Saturday, January 22. 6pm. Mortimers Wines. Tickets from mortimerswines.com.au/events/list. An Orange Theatre Company production of a musical that is beloved the world over and inspired by the songs of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, Sophie is determined discover the identity of her father brings together three men from her mother's past. January 20 to 23 and 27 to 30. 8pm, plus 2pm matinee on Saturdays. Orange Civic Theatre. $30 to $49. Tickets through Ticketek. Join exhibition curator Lucy Stranger for a tour of The Arena, a group exhibition presenting sport as a performance. Features a range of video work, painting, photography and sculpture. Friday, January 28. 5.30pm. There will also be an official opening for The Arena and another exhibition, Jaq Davies: Marks in Time. Friday January 28, 6pm. Orange Regional Gallery. Having completed the majority of her musical education in Orange, Rachael Kwa returns to perform an intimate recital of works by Bach, Prokofiev and Piazzolla. Saturday, January 29. 2.30pm. Orange Uniting Church, 217 Anson Street. $15 to $70. The Rock Show Oz Edition is the last in a long line of rock shows put together by the late Jon English and Coralea Cameron. It features the Trilogy of Rock Band performing a huge repertoire of classic Aussie rock covers from the 60s, 70s and 80s, as well as being a tribute to the late entertainer. Saturday, February 5. 8pm. Orange Civic Theatre. $55 to $59.90. Tickets through Ticketek. The Sydney Symphony is in town for one special night, performing Tchaikovsky. The evening will carry listeners down Vienna's cobbled streets as the orchestra brings to life music from the city's past, before launching into the composers famous Fifth Symphony. Thursday, February 3. Orange Civic Theatre. $30 to $75. Tickets through Ticketek. Orange gets two A Day on the Green concerts this year - one headlined by Midnight Oil and the other by ARIA award-winning pop rock outfit Lime Cordiale. They will bring their The Squeeze Freshtival 2022 tour to Heifer Station Wines on April 24. Now its third year, The Squeeze Freshtival is programmed by Lime Cordiale and this year features Thelma Plum, Client Liaison and The VANNS in support. An exhibition in collaboration with Orange & District Historical Society, Child's Play: Growing up in Orange in the 1950s and 1960s, features large-scale historical images with toys and familiar objects from the era, multimedia presentations and hands-on activities. Until March 20. Orange Regional Museum. Free. The 2022 Elvis Festival in Parkes has been launched. Moved from its usual January time due to COVID, the festival returns April 20 to 24 and is jam-packed with a king-sized program of more than 200 events in a rock 'n' roll and Speedway theme (after the 1968 film of the same name), including free entertainment on the stage at Cooke Park. For information visit parkeselvisfestival.com.au. It may be nearly six months away, but tickets are now available for performances at the second annual Orange Chamber Music Festival. To be held from April 28 to May 1, the festival will feature a great range of concerts and shows, community events, art and heritage displays, with an outstanding line-up of artists from all over Australia. Tickets available now. Ok, it may not be held until October 29, but general admission tickets are now on sale for the anticipated Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.

