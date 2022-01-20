coronavirus,

Hospitals around the Western NSW Local Health District are no longer treating patients for COVID-19 in Intensive Care Units. The latest report from NSW Health to 8pm on Wednesday shows the region's ICUs are COVID-19 free, with zero cases in intensive care while there are 31 people in hospital being treated for the virus. Across Orange, there was 96 new cases of the virus in the latest report. The region in total had 404 new cases, all of which were from PCR tests. There's no RAT data available for individual health districts in the state. Elsewhere, the Blayney Local Government Area had six new cases while Cabonne had 12 - two of which are in Molong. Dubbo recorded the largest total with 122, while Bathurst picked up 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour period. Across the state, NSW has recorded 30,825 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm. Of the new cases, 13,178 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 17,647 came from PCR testing. There are 2781 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 212 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2863 patients were being cared for with 217 in ICU. NSW Health says 11,034 of the positive RAT results were from the previous seven days. NSW Health also noted that some of the cases included in the numbers were people who had reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.8 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 29 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 82.3 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 19.1 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am. Meanwhile, Pfizer has announced the Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) granted provisional approval for the supply and use in Australia of Paxlovid tablets and ritonavir tablets. Paxlovid has provisional approval for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults 18 years of age and older, who do not require initiation of supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progression to hospitalisation or death. Paxlovid can be prescribed as an oral treatment to certain high-risk adults within the first five days of symptomatic infection, potentially helping patients avoid severe illness which can lead to hospitalisation or death. Pfizer Australia and New Zealand managing director Anne Harris said the oral therapy was developed to reduce hospitalisations and save lives. "It has the potential to transform COVID-19 treatment and help lessen the devastating impact of the virus that has now taken over five million lives globally," Ms Harris said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

