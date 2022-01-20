news, local-news,

Residents are being warned to move vehicles under cover or away from trees and secure or put away loose items around the house, yard and balcony following a weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology on Thursday. The BOM says a high pressure system to the south of the Great Australian Bight will progress to the Tasman Sea later tonight, while a trough lies over western Queensland and South Australia. That weather system is producing a vigorous easterly flow over parts of the Great Dividing Range. Those strong winds - averaging 50 to 60 kilometres-per-hour with damaging wind gusts in excess of 90km/h - are possible over elevated terrain over parts of the Central Tablelands and Central West Slopes. Parts of Orange, Mudgee and Bathurst are expected to feel those strong winds, as well as Armidale and Tenterfield to the north and Yass to the south. Orange recorded wind gusts over 60km/h on Thursday morning, hitting 67km/h at around 9am. Those winds are helping make the temperature feel much chillier than it is, too, with the mercury hitting 16 degrees Celsius at 11.10am, but appearing to feel like a little over 8 degrees. The State Emergency Service is urging people to secure items in the yard as well as move cars to safe areas. It's advised residents also keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences. The BOM says to report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill. The BOM's next next severe weather warning will be issued by 5pm on Thursday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/d385caca-67e1-4b8a-a858-d6b4dc9159d3.png/r0_114_700_510_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg