Fallen power lines are believed to have caused a lengthy power outage for residents in Orange's north on Wednesday. A large area of the city's north was blanketed in darkness in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Essential Energy says the power went out to residents in the Brendon Sturgeon Oval area at around 12.06am on January 19. At around lunchtime, there was still over 100 homes without power. Those properties were along the top part of Anson Street, Douglas Place, Coombes Place and Melville Place. Essential Energy is estimating power to be restored at around 3.30pm on the same day. The outage was an untimely one for those battling with the unseasonably cool summer weather in Orange, with the mercury plummeting to about 12 degrees below average for January. The feels like temperature for Orange at 1pm was just 9.9 degrees. While another 4.4mm was in the city's official rain gauge at the airport, adding to an already very wet January rainfall total.

