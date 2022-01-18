sport, local-sport,

Don't count them out just yet. With rumours flying high that the Lithgow Bears won't be able to field a side in the Woodbridge Cup for 2022, newly elected president Benjamin Blanchard said to not rule them out so soon. The Bears have held a number of meetings, including their AGM to discuss how best the club should move forward, and for them that means to push to have both a women and a men's side competing. "We've got a girls coach and they will begin training in February but our biggest thing is that we haven't got a men's coach and we are still looking for more players in both teams," Blanchard said. "We are hoping to get players from last year to come back." With a whole new committee, Blanchard said they are committed to getting the side moving forward again. "But getting us a men's coach is probably the most important thing," he said. Blanchard has been part of the Bears family for over 15 years so it was a natural progression into the leadership role. "No-one else wanted the job but I'm very happy to do it," he said. When asked about what he would like to see for the club he only had one answer. "I would like to see the club get some wins, we have been struggling for the past couple of years," he said. He said he understood that it could be hard for families to commit to footy with work commitments and life, but would like to see some more faces join the squads. "We play for the love of the game, it's a good club and we always enjoy ourselves even if we don't win, it's all about having fun," he said. The side will also be looking for new sponsors for the 2022 season and Blanchard is asking businesses to come forward to support the club when it needs it most. "We are a good family club with a good environment that is normally always on its best behaviour," he said. "We are a community club and it doesn't matter if we win, lose or draw, everyone always enjoys themselves." On Wednesday, February 2, the Bears will be hosting a mustering day for anyone interested in playing or coaching. It will take place at Tony Luchetti Showground at 6pm, with a barbecue and Blanchard said everyone is welcome to attend.

