Orange's cafes and restaurants have been struggling to find enough staff for months, but hospitality is not the only industry facing a skills shortage, according to a local recruitment consultant. Executive recruiter Tim Berryman, of Berryman Executive, says the supply of skilled workers for traditional nine-to-five office jobs in the city is drying up, as people seek more flexible working arrangements. "What I'm seeing at the coalface is a real hesitancy from people to go back into nine-to-five desk jobs," he said. "The pandemic has given people this work-from-home flexible working arrangement which is great, but what it means for me and for employers is that we're now struggling to entice people back to the desk." He said it has become "a huge issue" in the market. "Lead times to get loans from banks - all those sort of things are blowing out because of a lack of staff and a lack of talent in the regions," he said. "I'm seeing the next couple of months as being really difficult for Orange. I think we're really struggling for available workers." Despite advertising widely, and being prepared to pay above award rates, Scott McLean of local air conditioning engineering services business, ACES, says he's finding it "extremely difficult" to fill vacant roles for tradespeople and administration staff. He says he's even offered financial incentives to his current staff to refer a friend. "It's just impossible. "I don't think there's enough skilled workforce in Orange, definitely not enough trades. "And I think people are a bit picky these days about what they will and won't do." Mr Berryman, who typically works with people relocating from the big cities to Orange, says a lack of affordable accommodation may also be contributing to the problem. "In the final six months of last year I saw a real slowdown of people moving to Orange and I think a big part of that is lack of accommodation. Whether it be rentals or buying a first home - that's no longer easy in Orange. "The salaries in Orange have really pushed up much closer to Sydney salaries, but it doesn't matter how much you earn if there are no houses to live in." Mr Berryman encouraged anyone seeking work to get in touch. "We've got a real demand out here in Orange. If you're looking - reach out."

