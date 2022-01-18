Ricky Archer told police in Orange he hadn't used drugs in a month when he tested positive
A provisional driver who was caught with cannabis in his system told police he had not recently used drugs.
Ricky Archer, 23, of Margaret Street, was stopped while driving a Holden Commodore on Burrendong Way near Cassey Crescent at 9.15pm on October 28, 2021.
Archer produced a P2 driver's licence when he was stopped for a random breath test.
He passed the test for alcohol but returned a positive result for cannabis so was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for a second test.
"I haven't had anything in a month," Archer told the police.
Magistrate David Day sentenced Archer in his absence in Orange Local Court.
Mr Day fined him $440 and disqualified him from driving for six months.
Upon reading Archer's traffic record Mr Day said driving with an illicit drug in his system was deemed to be a second offence.
