A provisional driver who was caught with cannabis in his system told police he had not recently used drugs. Ricky Archer, 23, of Margaret Street, was stopped while driving a Holden Commodore on Burrendong Way near Cassey Crescent at 9.15pm on October 28, 2021. Archer produced a P2 driver's licence when he was stopped for a random breath test. He passed the test for alcohol but returned a positive result for cannabis so was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for a second test. "I haven't had anything in a month," Archer told the police. Magistrate David Day sentenced Archer in his absence in Orange Local Court. Mr Day fined him $440 and disqualified him from driving for six months. Upon reading Archer's traffic record Mr Day said driving with an illicit drug in his system was deemed to be a second offence.

