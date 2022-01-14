news, local-news, HSC, Minister of Education, Emily Sammut, Sarah Mitchell

STUDENTS across the region are thrilled following the news that their HSC results will land earlier than expected next week. Just shy of her eighteenth birthday next month, Orange High School's Emily Sammut is relieved to hear that the wait will be over sooner than expected. "I'm actually so happy about it, because even the few extra days will save a lot of stress that's already there," Miss Sammut said. "A lot of us have been stressed out with our HSC results coming out so late, so we're happy for the marks to be out quicker because it helps to plan with those few extra days, and apply to different universities." With the release of results originally planned for January 24, the new date will now give students access to their HSC marks from 9am, January 20. Busting to get out of the gates fast, students like Miss Sammut are looking forward to mapping out their options for the next chapter, which is a factor for students that Minister of Education, Sarah Mitchell, is well aware of. "This is a great outcome for our students, who we know are keen to receive their results and finalise their plans for the year, whether that be heading to university, training or straight into the workforce," Ms Mitchell said. "I know markers, supervisors, exam and marking staff have worked tirelessly to deliver these final results, not only on time, but earlier than forecast, and I am so pleased we can share this news with students." With a better chance at optimising choices for campus preference, the sporty Miss Sammut is busting to see if she can get onto Western Sydney grounds. "It's still hard applying with early entry to universities without your actual ATAR, so I'm very excited about going for a spot with Western Sydney University," she said. "I'm feeling pretty happy for next week after waiting so long for marks, and I'm ready to go down the sports management [career] path now." All HSC results will be delivered via email and SMS from 6am on Thursday, January 20, with merits lists published on the NESA website from midday. For students who have achieved first place in a HSC course, a ceremony will be livestreamed from NESA's YouTube channel on Wednesday at 11am on January 19, before being published on the NESA website from noon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/772d7fc1-46b4-4895-8e8d-8d3cace53b28.JPG/r965_924_3972_2623_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg