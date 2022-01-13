news, local-news,

THE style of construction and the retention of an existing weatherboard cottage suggest a planned residential development for seniors will have no impact on the heritage character of Spring Hill. The Hatton Family Property Trust has an application before Orange City Council to develop a central-Spring Hill block at 18-20 Lucknow Street into seven self-contained two-bedroom homes for seniors at a cost of $1.43million. The site is bounded to the west by Lucknow Street, on the south by Baker Street, on the east by an un-named laneway, and on the north by homes. The proposal is within the conservation zone of Spring Hill and in the vicinity of historic landmarks Spring Hill Public School, All Saint's Anglican Church and Temperance Hall which are heritage listings. However, the heritage statement attached to the development application suggests the project's impact will be minimal with the design keeping buildings at one storey and construction materials sympathetic with the surrounding structures. The new dwellings include an attached single garage and will be accessed via the unnamed lane or Baker Street.

