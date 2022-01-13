news, local-news,

When Aussie rock icon Jon English died unexpectedly in 2016, he was four weeks away from bringing his show, Trilogy of Rock, to Orange. In a sign of his popularity, almost 350 people had already booked their tickets. Now, almost six years later, fans who missed out will be pleased to know that Jon's band mates and long-term partner and co-producer Coralea Cameron are seeing the show through in his memory. The Rock Show Oz Edition, which features the Trilogy of Rock Band, is coming to the Orange Civic Theatre on Saturday February 5. It's the last in a long line of rock shows put together by English and Cameron that English never got to tour. "Sadly, Jon never got to bring Trilogy of Rock to Orange, or to actually perform himself in the Rock Show Oz Edition. We had to cancel both upcoming tours when he passed away," Ms Cameron said. "It took me a long while to pick up the pieces, but as time passed, for my sake as well as Jon's, I wanted to finish the projects we were working on. "And it's a great show, so why should it just sit there?" Steve Mulry, the brother of Ted Mulry from hit 70's band the Ted Mulry Gang, now fronts the reformed original band, and says he was humbled when asked if he'd help carry on the show in English's memory. "Having lost my own brother, I of course understood how Coralea and the band members felt about wanting to honour Jon. I was a big fan of Jon myself and I remember how he was one of the first to come to the party when my brother Ted became ill. So I of course said yes straight away," he said. Cameron says The Rock Show Oz Edition celebrates "an outstanding repertoire of classic Aussie Rock from the '60s, '70s, and '80s." Masters Apprentices, Billy Thorpe, Bee Gees, LRB, Skyhooks, Aussie Crawl, INXS, Angels, JPY, Cold Chisel, Air Supply, Divinyls, Russell Morris, Noiseworks, TMG, Stevie Wright, AC/DC, Peter Allen, Choirboys, Black Sorrows and Midnight Oil are just some of the iconic Aussie bands covered in the two-and-a-half-hour show, which Cameron says has only been slightly edited from the original version she and English had planned to tour. And while it's called The Rock Show Oz Edition, it's also a tribute to English, Ms Cameron says. "We do a Jon English medley - same as he used to do - and we slot stories of Jon throughout. It's just a gentle reminder throughout that we are doing this show for Jon." She says he would be thrilled to see the project going ahead. "He loved to entertain and he loved the people who are on this stage. This was our band family. And for us to still be giving them work even though he's not here - he would love it - I have no doubt he's cheering from the sideline up there." Tickets are on sale now from the Orange Civic Theatre. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/169fbbf6-95ad-4f11-b844-87f2e5cfcbf6.jpg/r0_274_5400_3325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg