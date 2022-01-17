news, local-news, Orange, Crime

WEST Orange streets were hit with several motor vehicle-related crimes over the weekend, which saw multiple cars broken into, not including a stolen car, before the vehicle was abandoned later on. Chief Inspector Peter Atkins, the Officer in Charge for Orange Police Station, described the offences in west Orange as unfortunate events. "Unfortunately, a number of vehicles were stolen [from] during the timeframe of Friday night [January 14], and the Saturday morning," Inspector Atkins said. Among several locations, an estimated seven 'steal from motor vehicle' offences were committed on Linda Crescent and Sieben Drive, which included the breaking and entering into a resident's garage. Anthony Crescent was also on the west Orange hit list within the same timeframe, and the location that the stolen vehicle was taken from. "Unfortunately, one gentleman's car was stolen from Anthony Crescent that same night, which was later found crashed on Glenroi Oval." Given a number of other unsuccessful yet "attempted" offences in the area, Inspector Atkins has urged residents to secure the keys to their motor vehicles. "We're investigating a number of steal from motor vehicle offences in the west Orange area, and the current method-of-entry [for the offenders] appears to be entering unlocked motor vehicles, and/or breaking into houses to look for car keys," he said. "It's a good reminder to make sure vehicles are locked, and no belongings of value or keys are left inside cars. "We also highly recommend people secure their car keys safely - not at the door or on kitchen benches - as thieves appear to be targeting those keys in peoples' households, in order to access the vehicles." With police continuing their investigations, Inspector Atkins has asked for anyone with information to go through the appropriate channels. "Police are continuing enquiries into the crimes, and we're looking for CCTV [footage]; [so] if anyone has any information regarding these offences, please contact the Orange police station, or Crime Stoppers."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/1cbab22e-84ea-4129-9d68-da0625d94b59.jpg/r0_203_4000_2463_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg