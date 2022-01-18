news, local-news,

Budding makeup artists in the Central West will have the opportunity to expand their skills in film, television and special effects make-up, thanks to a Certificate III in Makeup Services being offered for the first time at TAFE NSW Orange this year. Students will learn from Sydney makeup artist Ammairah Aroraa who has more than 15 years' experience in the industry. "Students will learn about makeup brands, how to apply makeup, and how to do makeup for production and media," she said. "We will also cover special effect makeup, airbrush makeup, camouflage makeup and creative makeup. "We will teach students how to collaborate with stylists, photographer and hairdressers and how to look and secure work in the industry," she said. Ms Aroraa said the makeup industry was growing, and there were plenty of job opportunities available for makeup artists. The Australian beauty and personal care market is forecasted to grow by 4.41 per cent annually to 2026. TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Hair and Beauty Services, Rebecca Phillips, said the beauty industry continues to progress, particularly as more film and television series were filmed in Australia. "We've noticed an increase in the number of students wanting to learn skills in makeup application to keep up with the latest trends," she said. "Having Ammairah join TAFE NSW to teach this course, and pass on her skills in makeup for television, film, and advertising photoshoots, is a big opportunity for the Central West." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/b7285d99-9343-470a-b7ac-4dd2f9ec8af2.JPG/r0_104_2048_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg