The Millthorpe community has embraced the opportunity to have its say on a proposed 49-lot housing development on the northern approach to the village. Secretary of the Millthorpe Village Committee Mary-Liz Andrews said that a meeting involving 30 people held last Sunday afternoon at the Golden Memories Museum, and streamed to another 30 on Zoom, allowed the residents to get an update on the development. "Not only was it an update on what the village committee was doing but we were also able to give people some tools to help them in their own submissions to council," she said. Ms Andrews said that the survey's results were yet to be collated but there is expected to be more submissions, with Friday January 14 the end date for responses, either positive or negative, on the proposal. "At the meeting the feedback was overwhelmingly critical of the development and there were not a huge number of positive comments," she said. "But what we're after in the survey is what people don't like, and what they like about the development and any suggestions for improvement." The potential loss of Millthorpe's unique village character and the visual impact of a housing estate are the two main aspects of the development that rankle residents and Ms Andrews said members of the village's community simply want to preserve that quaint atmosphere. "We're very passionate about the place we live for a good reason," she said. "It's a very beautiful place and people are trying to make sure that whatever happens that it's the best possible outcome." Residents can either complete the survey which can be found at https://surveyking.com/w/pjzf984. Those submissions will be collated and added to the submission being put in by the MVC. All other submissions need to be submitted to Blayney Shire Council on council@blayney.nsw.gov.au before January 28. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

